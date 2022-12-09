Gulf States Discuss Possibility of Creating FTA With China - Saudi Crown Prince

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Gulf states are discussing the possibility of creating a free trade area (FTA) with China, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Friday.

"China and the Gulf states are discussing the possibility of creating a common free trade area," the crown prince said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as quoted by the Al Arabiya broadcaster.