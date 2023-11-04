Open Menu

Gunfire Heard In Guinean Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Gunfire heard in Guinean capital

CONAKRY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Heavy exchanges of gunfire from automatic weapons resounded Saturday morning in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, or precisely in Kaloum, the commune that houses the Presidency of the Republic and republican institutions, according to some residents contacted by Xinhua.

According to the same sources, gunshots were heard around 4 a.m., local time. The streets of the commune are currently blocked and all the residents are holed up in their homes.

No further detail is available about the origin of the gunshots at the moment.

