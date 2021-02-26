UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Kidnap Over 300 Schoolgirls In Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Gunmen Kidnap Over 300 Schoolgirls in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Militants have abducted more than 300 schoolgirls in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state, media reported on Friday.

According to the Punch newspaper, gunmen targeted a secondary school in the Jangebe village on Thursday night. The school staff said that the militants arrived at the school on motorcycles and pickup trucks shortly after midnight.

"When they came into the school, we thought they were security personnel but to our utmost fear and dismay, they started putting the girls into Hilux vehicles and motorcycles then drove out of the school," a source told the newspaper on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, Nigerian media outlet PM news reported that gunmen attacked a military checkpoint nearby before heading to the school. Several soldiers were reportedly injured after the militant attack.

Local vigilante groups are searching for kidnappers to rescue abducted girls, PM News added.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Vehicles Nigeria Media

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

12 minutes ago

Ogra recommends massive increase in POL prices

1 hour ago

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.