KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Two gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying military personnel in the Afghan city of Mazari Sharif on Monday, killing two and leaving three others injured, local officials told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to a source in the city, four female soldiers and a driver were in the vehicle when it was attacked in the capital of Balkh province.

Two of the soldiers died in the attack, and the three remaining individuals in the vehicle suffered injuries, sources said.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban resumed in the Qatari capital, Doha, on January 6. The negotiations began this past September, although US observers have criticized the uptick in violence seen in Afghanistan since the talks began.