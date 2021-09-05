UrduPoint.com

Gunshots Heard In Capital Of Guinea Near Presidential Residence - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Gunshots have been heard in the capital of Guinea, Conakry, near the presidential residence, the Guinee 360 news portal reported on Sunday, citing sources.

As of now, it remains unclear what has happened in the sub-prefecture of Kaloum in the city's center, where the residence is located, the news portal reported, adding that locals are alarmed and scared.

Another source told the portal that gunshots were heard in the Coleah and Camayenne neighborhoods, the gateway to the city.

