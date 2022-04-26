Guterres' Spokesman Says Putin Agreed in Principle to UN, ICRC Aid in Azovstal Evacuation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin in principle agreed to UN and International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal compound in Mariupol during a meeting with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The President (Putin) agreed, in principle, to the involvement of the United Nations and the International Committee for the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol," Dujarric said in a readout of the leaders' meeting.

Putin and Guterres during their meeting in Moscow also discussed proposals for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of civilians from conflict zones such as Mariupol, the readout said. The meeting will be followed up by discussions between the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and Russian Defense Ministry, the readout added.