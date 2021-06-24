UrduPoint.com
Guterres Strongly Appeals To UNSC To Extend Cross-Border Mechanism In Syria For 1 Year

Thu 24th June 2021

Guterres Strongly Appeals to UNSC to Extend Cross-Border Mechanism in Syria For 1 Year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday on the UN Security Council to reach an agreement to extend the cross-border humanitarian delivery mechanism in Syria for another year ahead of its mandate's expiration on July 10.

"I strongly appeal to the members of the Council to reach consensus on allowing cross border operations as a vital channel of support for another year," Guterres said.

Guterres also stated the United Nations is currently discussing with Turkey and groups in control of the area the launching of cross-line humanitarian assistance from within Syria.

"We are in dialogue with Turkey and groups in control of the area, and I have strong hopes that it will be possible to start cross-line operations soon," Guterres said.

