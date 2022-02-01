Haiti floods kill at least three

Flooding triggered by torrential rain in Haiti left three people dead and one missing, authorities said Tuesday

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Flooding triggered by torrential rain in Haiti left three people dead and one missing, authorities said Tuesday.

Violent weather affected at least 20 districts across Haiti in recent days, flooding more than 2,500 homes and completely destroying three.

The deaths and missing person were reported in the Nord-Ouest department of the impoverished Caribbean country.

Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second largest city with 300,000 inhabitants, was hit particularly hard, with a number of neighborhoods flooded.

However, a full picture of the damage is not yet available as travel in the city is still difficult, the country's Civil Protection agency said.

Major damage during heavy rains in Haiti is not uncommon due to poor drainage infrastructure.