UrduPoint.com

Haiti Floods Kill At Least Three

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Haiti floods kill at least three

Flooding triggered by torrential rain in Haiti left three people dead and one missing, authorities said Tuesday

PortauPrince, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Flooding triggered by torrential rain in Haiti left three people dead and one missing, authorities said Tuesday.

Violent weather affected at least 20 districts across Haiti in recent days, flooding more than 2,500 homes and completely destroying three.

The deaths and missing person were reported in the Nord-Ouest department of the impoverished Caribbean country.

Cap-Haitien, Haiti's second largest city with 300,000 inhabitants, was hit particularly hard, with a number of neighborhoods flooded.

However, a full picture of the damage is not yet available as travel in the city is still difficult, the country's Civil Protection agency said.

Major damage during heavy rains in Haiti is not uncommon due to poor drainage infrastructure.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Poor Haiti Rains

Recent Stories

Study reveals Covid exposure possible outside home ..

Study reveals Covid exposure possible outside home isolation

1 minute ago
 Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of APP's senior ..

Farrukh Habib grieved over demise of APP's senior journalist

1 minute ago
 Canada Working on Options to Help Europe With Gas ..

Canada Working on Options to Help Europe With Gas Supplies - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condoles death of senior journalist

1 minute ago
 DC listens to complaints at revenue public service ..

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

4 minutes ago
 COVID claims 11 more lives, COVID infects 1,493, O ..

COVID claims 11 more lives, COVID infects 1,493, Omicron 46 others

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>