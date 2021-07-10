Haitian Government Requests US Assistance to Protect Key Infrastructure - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The government of Haiti asked the US to send in troops to protect key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Reuters reports citing Elections Minister Mathias Pierre.

Earlier on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the US was going to support Haiti's investigation into the assassination of President Moise by providing additional manpower and financial resources.

"This action was in response to a specific request," Psaki specified at a press briefing.

Paski said US aid to Haiti would not be affected after the Haitian government arrested two Americans, among others, in connection to Moise's assassination.

Earlier on Friday, US media reported that a Haitian judge said two Haitian-born US citizens have been arrested in connection to Moise's murder, but they only served as translators for the hit squad. The two men were identified as James Solages, a former security guard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and Joseph Vincent.

Moise and his wife were shot at their private residence early Wednesday morning. No motive for the assassination is currently known, although most of the detained suspects are Colombian.