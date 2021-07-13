(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The National Police of Colombia said on Monday that the three Colombians, who were detained in Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, had been killed by the Haitian forces.

"During the investigation, we were able to identify 21 Colombians, 18 of them were captured. The three others were neutralized during the operation by the Haitian authorities," the police chief, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, tweeted.

The Colombian authorities established links between the two Colombian suspects and the Miami-based company, which provides security services, Vargas Valencia added.

The purchase of 19 Caracas-Santo Domingo air tickets for the group of Colombian citizens was made with a credit card belonging to this company.

Moise was shot dead at his private residence last week. His wife suffered an abdominal injury during the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment.

The Haitian authorities said a group of 26 Colombians and two US citizens were suspects in Moise's assassination. The head of Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, reportedly often traveled to Colombia and is expected to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Bogota during an upcoming interrogation this week.