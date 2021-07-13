UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haitian Security Forces Kill 3 Colombians Captured Over Moise's Assassination - Bogota

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

Haitian Security Forces Kill 3 Colombians Captured Over Moise's Assassination - Bogota

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The National Police of Colombia said on Monday that the three Colombians, who were detained in Haiti after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, had been killed by the Haitian forces.

"During the investigation, we were able to identify 21 Colombians, 18 of them were captured. The three others were neutralized during the operation by the Haitian authorities," the police chief, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, tweeted.

The Colombian authorities established links between the two Colombian suspects and the Miami-based company, which provides security services, Vargas Valencia added.

The purchase of 19 Caracas-Santo Domingo air tickets for the group of Colombian citizens was made with a credit card belonging to this company.

Moise was shot dead at his private residence last week. His wife suffered an abdominal injury during the attack and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami for treatment.

The Haitian authorities said a group of 26 Colombians and two US citizens were suspects in Moise's assassination. The head of Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, reportedly often traveled to Colombia and is expected to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Bogota during an upcoming interrogation this week.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Police Company Wife Bogota Valencia Miami Ecuador Colombia Haiti

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

1 hour ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

1 hour ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

1 hour ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

1 hour ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.