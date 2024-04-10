Hamas Leader Haniyeh Tells Al Jazeera Three Sons Killed In Gaza Strike
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Wednesday three of his sons and four grandchildren were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza, where war has raged for more than six months.
The Qatar-based political head of the Palestinian group confirmed to Al Jazeera "the martyrdom of my three sons and some of my grandchildren".
According to Al Jazeera, a drone hit the family's car in the northern Gaza Strip's Al-Shati refugee camp.
Speaking from a Doha hospital where he was told of the strike, Haniyeh was defiant.
He argued that by targeting relatives of Hamas leaders, "the (Israeli) occupation believes.
.. it will break the determination of our people".
But, according to Haniyeh, such actions would fail to force Hamas's hand in negotiations towards a truce and hostage release.
"All our people and all the families of Gaza have paid a heavy price in blood, and I am one of them," Haniyeh added.
He told Al Jazeera that now nearly "60 members of my family have been martyred, including my grandchildren, my brother's sons, my sister's sons and my cousins".
The strike, which Israel has yet to comment on, came as there were no signs of progress in mediation efforts led by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, seeking an end to the war.
Recent Stories
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
More Stories From World
-
Kyiv scraps demobilisation clause in draft law, causing anger6 minutes ago
-
Global warming will 'decimate' G20 economies without unity: UN climate head16 minutes ago
-
Global warming will 'decimate' G20 economies without unity: UN climate head26 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv region56 minutes ago
-
Switzerland announces Ukraine peace conference in June56 minutes ago
-
Moscow slams planned Ukraine peace conference as US project56 minutes ago
-
Former Trump Organization CFO jailed for 5 months for perjury1 hour ago
-
Thai soldiers on alert as Myanmar border clashes enter second day1 hour ago
-
Defending champion Rublev dumped out of Monte Carlo Masters, Sinner progresses2 hours ago
-
Landmark EU asylum reform goes to vote2 hours ago
-
PM, Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim express solidarity with Palestinians2 hours ago
-
Ethiopian opposition figure killed in Oromia2 hours ago