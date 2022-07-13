Handing Back Nord Stream 1 Turbine to Germany 'Difficult' Decision - Trudeau

The decision to return the sanctioned Gazprom Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany was a "difficult one," Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday

"We're there to support them (Ukraine) with billions of Dollars in humanitarian economic and military support," Trudeau said.

"This decision was a very difficult one."

On Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa decided to return the Nord Stream 1 turbine to Germany to help the country and Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy."