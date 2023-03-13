Harris Will Visit Africa to Discuss Economy, 'Effects' of Ukraine Crisis - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia from March 23-April 2 to discuss democracy, economy, food security and the "effects" of the Ukraine crisis, the White House said on Monday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will travel to Accra, Ghana; Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia from March 25 to April 2. The Vice President's visit will build on the recent U.S-Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden hosted in Washington in December 2022," White House said in a statement.

The vice president will meet with the presidents of the three counties to "discuss regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia's unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues," the statement added.

During the trip, Harris will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, as well as boost business ties and investment, the White House said. She will also discuss such issues as innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.