Head of German AfD Party Predicts in Six Months Largest Protests Since 1989

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Co-chair of the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Tino Chrupalla said on Thursday that Germany would see the largest protests since 1989 in coming fall and winter.

"I think this fall and winter, we will see such a number of participants at the protests in Germany, which has not been seen since 1989," Chrupalla told Sputnik.

In early September of 1989, a series of mass protests began in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) for the change of political leadership and the opening of the republic's borders. The demonstrations took place on Mondays in various cities of the GDR and gathered up to 320,000 people. The first Monday protest was held in the city of Leipzig.

In September 2022, the AfD party also began its protests on Mondays. Demonstrators express dissatisfaction with a sharp increase in food and energy prices in Germany and demand an end to the economic war, the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions and the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The first protests were held in the German cities of Leipzig and Magdeburg, among others and gathered several thousand people.

Germany's The Left party also announced the launch of the protest campaign in September. The party demands from the government effective population support amid the crisis, legislative restrictions on energy prices, as well as the introduction of an excess profit tax.