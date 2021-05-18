Head of Qatari Red Crescent Calls Attack on Gaza Office War Crime

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Qatari Red Crescent Society (QRCS) Secretary-General Ali bin Hassan Al Hammadi has called the attack on the organization's office in the Gaza Strip a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions.

"What the Qatari Red Crescent office in Gaza has suffered is a war crime and a flagrant violation of various charters, as well as the four Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols, which were ratified by Israel in 1951," Ali bin Hassan Al Hammadi said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Qatari Red Crescent said that an Israeli airstrike had targeted its office in the Gaza Strip, which led to the death of two Palestinians, injuring 10 others.

The organization called the bombing of their Gaza office "a clear violation of international law," demanding that Israel stop attacks on humanitarian workers.

The QRCS head said after the Monday attack that the organization was going to continue cooperating with the Palestinain Red Crescent, providing humanitarian support to all those affected by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip.

The current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict started earlier this month, when unrest began in East Jerusalem over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the area. The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip has been deteriorating amid heavy rocket exchanges that have resulted in the death of over 200 Palestinians, including more than 60 children.

Israel has reported 10 people killed and 50 injured, while the Palestinian Red Crescent says that more than 1,300 Palestinians have been injured amid continuing rocket launches. More than 3,300 rockets have been launched from the Gaza Strip this month, while the Israeli army says it has launched hundreds of rockets at what it claims to be Hamas infrastructure and military targets.