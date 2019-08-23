Head-on Collision Kills 17 in Nigeria - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Seventeen people died when a truck hit a minivan head-on on a highway in northern Nigeria on Thursday, media said.

Two others on the 18-seat passenger minivan were injured, according to the Vanguard newspaper. Police said both drivers were speeding.

The vehicles collided while trying to negotiate a sharp bend on the road between the cities of Jebba and Ilorin, the capital of the Kwara state.