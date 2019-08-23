UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head-on Collision Kills 17 In Nigeria - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:30 AM

Head-on Collision Kills 17 in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Seventeen people died when a truck hit a minivan head-on on a highway in northern Nigeria on Thursday, media said.

Two others on the 18-seat passenger minivan were injured, according to the Vanguard newspaper. Police said both drivers were speeding.

The vehicles collided while trying to negotiate a sharp bend on the road between the cities of Jebba and Ilorin, the capital of the Kwara state.

Related Topics

Injured Police Vehicles Road Died Ilorin Bend Nigeria Media

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

2 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

1 hour ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.