MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) Six Rohingya refugees were killed by a landslide caused by heavy rains in a camp in the coastal town of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh's southeast, Bangladeshi Deputy Commissioner for Refugee Relief and Repatriation, Shamsud Douza Nayan, said on Tuesday.

The downpour flooded the Kutupalong Refugee Camp, inhabited mostly by Rohingya asylum seekers, Bangladeshi e-newspaper bdnews24 reported.

"Parts of the hill collapsed at camp No. 10 due to heavy rains in the afternoon.

Five Rohingya people, including children, died after being trapped under the rubble. The incident left several others injured," the deputy commissioner was quoted as saying in the report.

One more child was swept away by the floods in another sector of the camp, he added.

Cox's Bazaar hosts over 1.1 million refugees in the world's largest camp. Various international NGOs have consistently expressed concerns that the area is prone to natural disasters, which can pose risks to the people residing there.