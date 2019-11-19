UrduPoint.com
Heilongjiang Renovates Toilets For 87,000 Rural Households

Heilongjiang renovates toilets for 87,000 rural households

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :China's northeastern Heilongjiang Province has renovated toilets for 87,000 households in rural areas so far this year, according to the provincial commission of agriculture and rural affairs.

Each household has received a subsidy between 2,000 Yuan (284.6 U.S.

Dollars) to 4,000 yuan, to rebuild their toilets. A total of 729 million yuan was allocated by the provincial government for the project, the commission said.

Since 2015, the government has advanced the national "toilet revolution" in rural areas. China has been pressing ahead with the campaign to improve rural residents' living quality.

