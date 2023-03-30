UrduPoint.com

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC For Alleged Lies During Hearing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During Hearing

The Heritage Foundation filed an ethics complaint against US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly lying about the Libs of TikTok Twitter account during a House hearing, the Washington-based think tank said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Heritage Foundation filed an ethics complaint against US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly lying about the Libs of TikTok Twitter account during a House hearing, the Washington-based think tank said on Thursday.

"We don't appreciate members of Congress lying, especially about American citizens. That's why Heritage's Oversight Project filed a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for lying about Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik," the Heritage Foundation said in a statement via Twitter.

Heritage Foundation and Raichik accuse Ocasio-Cortez of lying about the Libs of TikTok account by claiming during a congressional hearing that it posted "false information" about Boston Children's Hospital providing gender-affirming hysterectomies to minors. Ocasio-Cortez alleged the claim was a lie circulated by "far-right influences.

"

Last year, Boston Children's Hospital and other medical centers claimed to have received an influx of harassment and threats after the allegations they perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors spread online.

The complaint against the congresswoman notes that the hospital claims to perform such gender-affirming surgeries on eligible adolescents.

Heritage Foundation and Raichik shared videos on Thursday of them serving the ethics complaint to Ocasio-Cortez's office.

"You're actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you," Ocasio-Cortez said, before walking away from Raichik.

Raichik has been praised by figures including former US President Donald Trump for her Libs of TikTok account, which shares videos of left-wing political content, with a focus on transgender issues and the so-called "grooming" of minors.

Related Topics

Hearing Twitter Trump Alexandria Boston Tank Congress From Share

Recent Stories

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing o ..

International Court of Justice Declares Freezing of Part of Iran's Assets by US ..

2 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazi ..

Bolsonaro Awaited by Dozens of Supporters at Brazilian Airport

13 minutes ago
 2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water glo ..

2.1b people lack access to safe drinking water globally: Chairman PCRWR

13 minutes ago
 Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer pat ..

Covid vax boosts immunity even in blood cancer patients: Study

13 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can' ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) says GB Police can't provide VIP security outside ..

13 minutes ago
 Step afoot to provide facilities to people during ..

Step afoot to provide facilities to people during Ramazan: Baloch

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.