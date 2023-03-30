Heritage Foundation Says Filing Complaint Against AOC for Alleged Lies During Hearing

The Heritage Foundation filed an ethics complaint against US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for allegedly lying about the Libs of TikTok Twitter account during a House hearing, the Washington-based think tank said on Thursday

"We don't appreciate members of Congress lying, especially about American citizens. That's why Heritage's Oversight Project filed a complaint to the Office of Congressional Ethics to investigate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for lying about Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik," the Heritage Foundation said in a statement via Twitter.

Heritage Foundation and Raichik accuse Ocasio-Cortez of lying about the Libs of TikTok account by claiming during a congressional hearing that it posted "false information" about Boston Children's Hospital providing gender-affirming hysterectomies to minors. Ocasio-Cortez alleged the claim was a lie circulated by "far-right influences.

"

Last year, Boston Children's Hospital and other medical centers claimed to have received an influx of harassment and threats after the allegations they perform gender-affirming surgeries on minors spread online.

The complaint against the congresswoman notes that the hospital claims to perform such gender-affirming surgeries on eligible adolescents.

Heritage Foundation and Raichik shared videos on Thursday of them serving the ethics complaint to Ocasio-Cortez's office.

"You're actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you," Ocasio-Cortez said, before walking away from Raichik.

Raichik has been praised by figures including former US President Donald Trump for her Libs of TikTok account, which shares videos of left-wing political content, with a focus on transgender issues and the so-called "grooming" of minors.