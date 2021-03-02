Houthi Leader Welcomes Idea of Russia Hosting Talks Between Yemen, Saudi-Led Coalition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Yemen's rebel Shia Houthi movement has welcomed plans to conduct a round of negotiations between the Republic of Yemen and members of the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Russia in a bid to end the long-term armed conflict, a senior member of Yemen's Houthi-run Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We welcome it if talks between the Republic of Yemen and countries of the aggression [the coalition] will be held in Russia ... Neither Russia nor any other state can resolve the issue unless there is a direct dialogue between us and the countries of aggression that target our country and continue its blockage toward it," Al-Houthi said, adding that Moscow should know that the ongoing fighting in Yemen is not just a local battle.