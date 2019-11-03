(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Houthi movement has repelled the Yemeni government troops' attacks in the provinces of Al Hudaydah and Taizz, the pro-Houthi Al Masirah broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The government troops, supported by artillery, reportedly tried to advance by attacking Houthi positions to the south of Al Hudaydah.

The army also attacked rebel targets in the west of Taizz, with the aerial fire support from the Saudi-led coalition.

All the attacks, the Houthis say, were repulsed.

The "2 December" news agency, in turn, reported that the Yemeni government forces repelled Houthi attacks near the city of Ad Durayhimi, the south of Al Hudaydah.

These reports came after Houthis rebels claimed thwarting the army's advance.

Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, has been fighting the Houthi movement for over four years now. The conflict has been described by the United Nations as the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with nearly 80 percent of the 24-million Yemeni population currently in need of aid and protection.