Houthis, Southern Movement Clash In Yemen's Lahij Governorate - Reports

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Houthis, Southern Movement Clash in Yemen's Lahij Governorate - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Fierce fighting between the Houthis and the Southern Separatist Movement broke out in the Yafa district in the Lahij Governorate of Yemen on Tuesday, Al Hadath broadcaster reported citing sources.

The Houthi movement reportedly launched a large-scale attack in the area of Yafa using various types of weapons.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between the Houthi movement and the government led by Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition of states.

In addition, the Southern Movement has been fighting the Houthi rebels. However, this group has also been attempting to achieve independence of South Yemen.

