Hungarian Prime Minister Orban Compares Migrants to 'Biological Bomb' Amid Pandemic

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a radio interview on Friday has compared migrants to a "biological bomb" due to the increased epidemiological risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic

Orban made these comments during an appearance on the Hungarian radio station Kossuth. A transcript of the interview was published on the prime ministerial website, with Orban saying that illegal migration posed a severe risk amid the current health crisis.

"He [the prime minister] stressed that every immigrant who wants to enter Hungary illegally and in an uncontrolled manner poses a biological and medical danger to Hungary. We must prevent this at any cost," the transcript read.

The prime minister went on to compare illegal immigrants with a "biological bomb," adding that it would be difficult to trace migrants who have contracted the coronavirus disease.

"While talking about migration and the coronavirus disease epidemic at the same time, we should not create the impression that every migrant is a biological bomb. However, some of them are, and the problem is that there is no way to find out who is," Orban remarked.

Hungary has already placed an order with the European Union for 5 million doses of a potential vaccine against COVID-19, the prime minister also said during his radio appearance.

A total of 4,621 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hungary to date, resulting in the deaths of 602 people. On Friday, the country's Health Ministry registered 24 new positive tests.

Since taking office, Orban has spoken out firmly against the waves of migrants and asylum seekers entering the European Union over recent years and has overseen the strengthening of the country's border security.