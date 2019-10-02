UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huntsman Says 'Window Of Opportunity' Opens To Settle Ukraine Crisis, Should Not Be Missed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Huntsman Says 'Window of Opportunity' Opens to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Should Not Be Missed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Outgoing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said in his farewell interview that an "important window of opportunity" has opened to settle the Ukraine crisis, which should not be missed.

"Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Voldymyr] Zelenskyy held positive talks. The sailors were released, the detainees were freed. So, now there is an important window of opportunity. And this chance should not be missed," Huntsman said in a farewell interview with the Kommersant newspaper published in Russian.

New opportunities, in particular, open for Normandy format talks, which bring together Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, as well as for progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords, according to the diplomat.

"We still believe it is important. And I know that the Germans and the French, who are involved in Normandy consultations, are also actively seeking this," he added.

"In my farewell interview, I want to highlight what I said in my first interview: the normalization of US-Russian relations depends on progress on Ukraine. This is an essential condition for the normalization of our relations. I've been talking about it for two years. But we didn't see any progress until recently," Huntsman concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk Progress Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

6 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

21 minutes ago

RAK witnessing continuous overall growth: Saud bin ..

51 minutes ago

Olympic National Team will travel next Saturday to ..

1 hour ago

Noor Energy 1 receives CBI certification for Renew ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of Sultan Al ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.