Huntsman Says 'Window of Opportunity' Opens to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Should Not Be Missed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Outgoing US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman has said in his farewell interview that an "important window of opportunity" has opened to settle the Ukraine crisis, which should not be missed.

"Presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Voldymyr] Zelenskyy held positive talks. The sailors were released, the detainees were freed. So, now there is an important window of opportunity. And this chance should not be missed," Huntsman said in a farewell interview with the Kommersant newspaper published in Russian.

New opportunities, in particular, open for Normandy format talks, which bring together Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, as well as for progress in the implementation of the Minsk accords, according to the diplomat.

"We still believe it is important. And I know that the Germans and the French, who are involved in Normandy consultations, are also actively seeking this," he added.

"In my farewell interview, I want to highlight what I said in my first interview: the normalization of US-Russian relations depends on progress on Ukraine. This is an essential condition for the normalization of our relations. I've been talking about it for two years. But we didn't see any progress until recently," Huntsman concluded.