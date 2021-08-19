Hurricane Grace Hits Eastern Yukatan Peninsula - Meteorologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Hurricane Grace hit eastern Yukatan peninsula on Thursday, the United States National Hurricane Center said.

"Satellite images and radar data from Belize indicate that Hurricane #Grace made landfall just south of Tulum, Mexico, around 4:45 am CDT [09:45 GMT] with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph [miles per hour]," the statement read.

After striking Haiti and other Caribbean islands this week, the tropical storm Linda turned into category 1 hurricane, threatening Mexico.