Hurricane Grace Hits Eastern Yukatan Peninsula - Meteorologists
Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Hurricane Grace hit eastern Yukatan peninsula on Thursday, the United States National Hurricane Center said.
"Satellite images and radar data from Belize indicate that Hurricane #Grace made landfall just south of Tulum, Mexico, around 4:45 am CDT [09:45 GMT] with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph [miles per hour]," the statement read.
After striking Haiti and other Caribbean islands this week, the tropical storm Linda turned into category 1 hurricane, threatening Mexico.