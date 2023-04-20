UrduPoint.com

Hyundai Motor Says Started Building Lunar Exploration Mobility Rover

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Hyundai Motor Says Started Building Lunar Exploration Mobility Rover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor announced on Thursday that it has begun developing a lunar exploration mobility rover in cooperation with several South Korean research institutes in the aerospace sector.

"Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced that it has started building an initial development model* of a lunar exploration mobility rover in tandem with aerospace partners," the company said on the website.

According to the statement, the rover will be specifically designed to explore the surface of the Moon, "equipped with various advanced technologies with the goal to deliver a universally applicable mobility platform to handle a variety of payloads." It features "solar charging, autonomous driving, thermal management and radiation shielding" and can carry up to 70 kilograms worth of equipment.

The company is expecting that the rover's prototype will be finished in the second half of 2024, and the rover will be ready for launch in 2027.

Hyundai Motor said it signed a joint multilateral research agreement with six South Korean research institutes in the aerospace sector, namely Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute, Electronics and Telecommunication Research Institute, Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology, Korea Aerospace Research Institute, Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, and Korea Automotive Technology Institute, "to run and support a consultative body to develop a mobility solution for lunar surface exploration."

Related Topics

Technology Company North Korea Agreement Hyundai

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

22 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

27 minutes ago
 CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defenc ..

CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simult ..

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzst ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan

9 hours ago
 US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Pr ..

US Assures Israel Washington Taking Measures to Prevent Further Data Leaks - Rep ..

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys con ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif conveys condolences over loss of lives in ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.