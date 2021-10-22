IAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said during an interview with the Stimson Center that he does not have any information indicating Iran is covertly enriching uranium.

"I don't have any information that they are doing so. Without that indication that they are doing so, I'm confident that I'm looking at all the places where they are enriching," Grossi said on Thursday. "I have very high confidence in the ability of my inspection system to know what is going on if we are allowed in to do that."