IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Territory
Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 08:05 PM
ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
Grossi arrived at the ZNPP earlier in the day together with the IAEA mission.