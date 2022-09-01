UrduPoint.com

IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Territory

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 08:05 PM

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Grossi arrived at the ZNPP earlier in the day together with the IAEA mission.

