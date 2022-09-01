IAEA Director General Leaves Zaporizhzhia NPP Territory

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Grossi arrived at the ZNPP earlier in the day together with the IAEA mission.