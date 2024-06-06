Open Menu

Govt Determined To Improve Standard Of Education: Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Balochsitan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhail on Thursday said that the government was determined to improve the standard of education and highlight the greatness of teachers in the society

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony organized by Voice of Balochistan at Governor House Quetta. The Carmon was attended by teachers from thirty one districts of Balochistan.

During the discussion with the teachers, Governor Balochistan said that in every civilized society of the world, teachers were valued.

He said that a teacher was a benefactor of any nation and his respect could not be limited to religion, race and color.

The Governor said that in our society imitation was a scourge due to which the relevant degree also becomes meaningless.

He said that due to the strict supervision of the government on the education sector and the timely completion of the course, the remedy of duplication could be made possible.

The time has come for us to equip the poor children of the remote districts of the province with the jewel of modern education, he mentioned.

Governor Balochistan said that women teachers were performing their duties very conscientiously despite the lack of necessary facilities, therefore, attention should be paid to imparting education to students and their proper training and morals.

