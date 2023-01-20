IAEA Mission to Begin Work at Khmelnytskyi NPP in Coming Days - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Friday that the agency's mission will soon begin work at the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

"In the next few days, an IAEA expert team will also be stationed at the Khmelnitsky NPP," the statement read.

IAEA experts have been stationed at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since September 1, as well as at other nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

"With IAEA teams permanently present at all of Ukraine's NPPs and the Chornobyl site, the Agency will have at least 11 nuclear safety and security experts simultaneously in the country," the statement read.