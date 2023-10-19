ICC prosecutor drops charges against ex-C.Africa militia leader

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Thursday it was dropping all war crimes charges against Maxime Mokom, a former militia leader in the troubled Central African Republic (CAR).

Prosecutor Karim Khan said his office had concluded there were "no longer any reasonable prospects of conviction at trial even if the charges were confirmed".

Mokom had faced charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over alleged atrocities committed against Muslim civilians in the car, a former French colony, by his self-proclaimed self-defence militias in 2013

and 2014.