Open Menu

ICC Prosecutor Drops Charges Against Ex-C.Africa Militia Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ICC prosecutor drops charges against ex-C.Africa militia leader

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The International Criminal Court prosecutor said on Thursday it was dropping all war crimes charges against Maxime Mokom, a former militia leader in the troubled Central African Republic (CAR).

Prosecutor Karim Khan said his office had concluded there were "no longer any reasonable prospects of conviction at trial even if the charges were confirmed".

Mokom had faced charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity over alleged atrocities committed against Muslim civilians in the car, a former French colony, by his self-proclaimed self-defence militias in 2013

and 2014.

Related Topics

Car Central African Republic Criminals Muslim All Court

Recent Stories

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRIN ..

AMBASSADOR FAISAL NIAZ TIRMIZI CALLS ON CROWN PRINCE OF FUJAIRAH

20 minutes ago
 vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Gam ..

Vivo Shines at Top Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Concludes in Hangzhou

43 minutes ago
 SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancer ..

SadaPay enables Apple Pay invoicing for Freelancers in Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Informatio ..

UAE participates in 26th Meeting of GCC Information Ministers

49 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Banglade ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 17 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, eq ..

Emirati team in Chad provides medical supplies, equipment to Amdjarass provincia ..

3 hours ago
FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in fir ..

FAB announces net profit of AED12.4 billion in first 9 months of 2023

3 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian re ..

ERC inaugurates green zone at Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 October 2023

6 hours ago
 AI can improve access to education for various soc ..

AI can improve access to education for various social groups facing barriers tod ..

13 hours ago
 ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives ..

ADJD showcases digital transformation initiatives at GITEX 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From World