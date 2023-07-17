Open Menu

ICE Detainees Complain Of Continuing Health, Safety Concerns At Louisiana Center- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

ICE Detainees Complain of Continuing Health, Safety Concerns at Louisiana Center- Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Detainees and their advocates say that an ICE detention center in Louisiana has failed to address long-running problems in the year since immigrant officials promised it would improve conditions, NBC reported.

They said that the Winn Correctional Center, operated by a private company for male immigrants who entered the US from the southern border, still subjects detainees to dirty food and water, limited healthcare even in critical situations, and a constant threat of solitary confinement. In addition, they said immigration authorities have failed to reduce the number of detainees. As of mid-June, more than 1,110 people were detained at the center, an increase of 53% from September according to ICE data.

Advocacy groups filed a complaint in 2021 with the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, calling for it to be closed. In December that year, the office issued a memo with 88 recommendations to ICE, expressing "serious concerns for the health and safety of the detainees" at Winn, and advised closing down the center until they were addressed.

ICE said in March 2022 that it would reduce the guaranteed minimum number of beds at Winn, assign a custody resource coordinator to work with detainees, and closely monitor conditions. In the fall, it said it completed renovations of the roof and bathroom facilities in every dorm.

Related Topics

Water Company Male March September December Border From

Recent Stories

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a ..

EPAA launches 6th edition of &#039;Together for a More Beautiful Summer&#039; Pr ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place Augus ..

UAE Pro League awards ceremony to take place August 10th

23 minutes ago
 Global temperatures soar as US and China renew cli ..

Global temperatures soar as US and China renew climate talks

59 minutes ago
 ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen Univ ..

ERC inaugurates 5 high-tech halls at Tishreen University in Syria

1 hour ago
 Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on ..

Shakeel, Agha hit fifties, bring Pakistan back on track against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

Pervez Khattak launches PTI- Parliamentarians

2 hours ago
Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model ..

Pakistan expresses dissent on new financial model for ICC events

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is j ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro Series: A Wireless Future is just around the corner?

2 hours ago
 Emirates Development Bank wins International Finan ..

Emirates Development Bank wins International Finance award for &#039;Best Region ..

3 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#0 ..

Bodour Al Qasimi reviews Sharjah Book Authority&#039;s latest events and program ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Government delegation participates in United N ..

UAE Government delegation participates in United Nations High-Level Political Fo ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organis ..

Sharjah&#039;s Cultural Affairs Department organises Arabic Poetry Forum in Guin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World