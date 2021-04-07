UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iceland Volcano Unleashes Third Lava Stream

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:36 PM

Iceland volcano unleashes third lava stream

Lava is flowing from a third fissure that opened overnight in Iceland's nearly three-week-old volcanic eruption near the capital Reykjavik, officials said Wednesday

Reykjavik, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Lava is flowing from a third fissure that opened overnight in Iceland's nearly three-week-old volcanic eruption near the capital Reykjavik, officials said Wednesday.

The spectacular eruption began on March 19 when a first fissure disgorged a steady stream of lava, flowing into the Geldingadalir valley of Mount Fagradalsfjall on Iceland's southwestern tip.

The new split comes two days after two fissures opened around 700 metres (yards) from the initial eruption, creating a long molten rivulet flowing into a neighbouring valley.

The third lava stream, about a metre deep and 150 metres (490 feet) long, is a new draw for tens of thousands of gawkers taking advantage of the site's relatively easy access, just 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik.

It is about half a kilometre from the craters of the initial eruption.

State broadcaster RUV showed a flash of light appearing at the site around midnight (0000 GMT), about halfway between the two sites of the earlier eruptions, gushing lava in small spurts and belching smoke.

The new river of bright orange magma flowed down the slope to join an expanding field of lava at the base, now covering more than 33 hectares (81 acres), according to the last press briefing by the Icelandic Meteorological Office late Tuesday.

The site had been closed to the public Monday because of the new activity, then reopened early Wednesday.

Icelandic experts, who initially thought the eruption would be a short-lived affair, now think it could last several weeks or more.

Related Topics

Orange Split Iceland SITE March From

Recent Stories

Khawla Al Mulla sheds light on SCFA&#039;s 2022 st ..

25 minutes ago

UAE Government to employ biometric face recognitio ..

25 minutes ago

Body found in University of Agriculture Faisalabad ..

1 minute ago

UK medicines regulator to hold press conference on ..

1 minute ago

SCKP approves 41 species of seeds for cultivation

1 minute ago

Erdogan Accuses Turkish Opposition of Trying to Ju ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.