UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IFJ Calls On Israeli Authorities To Investigate Bomb Explosion In Journalist Home

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 05:09 PM

IFJ Calls on Israeli Authorities to Investigate Bomb Explosion in Journalist Home

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday called on the Israeli authorities to investigate the bomb explosion at the house of Israeli-Arab journalist Hassan Shaalan two weeks after another attack, urging the government to ensure the safety of the media worker and his family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday called on the Israeli authorities to investigate the bomb explosion at the house of Israeli-Arab journalist Hassan Shaalan two weeks after another attack, urging the government to ensure the safety of the media worker and his family.

"An explosive device detonated in the new house of Israeli Arab journalist Hassan Shaalan two weeks after gunmen fired at the reporter's current home. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) calls on the Israeli authorities to investigate the attacks thoroughly and to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Hassan Shaalan and his family," the union said in a release.

The IFJ release made no mention of injured or wounded during the explosion as the journalist and his family have not yet moved into the new house.

However, two weeks earlier, the family was in the house when, in a separate attack, two masked men fired at their current home, with no one injured.

The journalist, who has often investigated and reported organized crime in Israeli Arab cities, including the recent violence during the Israeli military operation, believes that the attacks are targeted and linked to his journalistic work as he had heard the assailants shouting his name during the armed attack.

Although the Israeli police have started investigating the shooting and the explosion, no suspects have been arrested.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Family Media Government Arab

Recent Stories

EU intends to increase its role as a global mariti ..

10 minutes ago

Turkey's housewares sector eyes more export to Afr ..

13 seconds ago

Over 2Mln People in Moscow Vaccinated Against COVI ..

14 seconds ago

Moscow to Additionally Allocate About $150Mln to C ..

17 seconds ago

Serbia's Nis to Renovate Park Honoring Great Patri ..

19 seconds ago

New Zealand's Vettori to coach Birmingham in the H ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.