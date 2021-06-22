IFJ Calls on Israeli Authorities to Investigate Bomb Explosion in Journalist Home

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday called on the Israeli authorities to investigate the bomb explosion at the house of Israeli-Arab journalist Hassan Shaalan two weeks after another attack, urging the government to ensure the safety of the media worker and his family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) on Tuesday called on the Israeli authorities to investigate the bomb explosion at the house of Israeli-Arab journalist Hassan Shaalan two weeks after another attack, urging the government to ensure the safety of the media worker and his family.

"An explosive device detonated in the new house of Israeli Arab journalist Hassan Shaalan two weeks after gunmen fired at the reporter's current home. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) calls on the Israeli authorities to investigate the attacks thoroughly and to take urgent steps to ensure the safety of Hassan Shaalan and his family," the union said in a release.

The IFJ release made no mention of injured or wounded during the explosion as the journalist and his family have not yet moved into the new house.

However, two weeks earlier, the family was in the house when, in a separate attack, two masked men fired at their current home, with no one injured.

The journalist, who has often investigated and reported organized crime in Israeli Arab cities, including the recent violence during the Israeli military operation, believes that the attacks are targeted and linked to his journalistic work as he had heard the assailants shouting his name during the armed attack.

Although the Israeli police have started investigating the shooting and the explosion, no suspects have been arrested.