India Calls for Diplomatic Solution to Ukraine Crisis

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) India has been closely following the standoff over Ukraine and US-Russia security talks and urges the nations to find a diplomatic solution to their dispute, a foreign ministry spokesman said Friday.

"We call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts for long term peace and stability in the region and beyond," Arindam Bagchi told a weekly media briefing.

The spokesman said the Indian embassy in Kiev was monitoring local developments. The embassy asked Indians in Ukraine to report to the mission by the end of January and follow updates on its website and social media accounts.

Several countries announced this week they would withdraw their staff from Ukraine after the United States said diplomats' family members had been told to leave the country ahead of a possible invasion by Russia. Russia has denied the allegations.