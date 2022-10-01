India Calls for Resumption of Peace Talks Between Russia, Ukraine - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) India is urging resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, India's Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"We urge that all efforts are made by concerned sides for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open," Kamboj said. "India's Prime Minister has also emphasized that this cannot be an era of war. We therefore sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about and immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict."

The Indian ambassador emphasized that that recent escalation of rhetoric or tensions is in no one's interest.

"It is important that pathways are found for a return to the negotiating table," Kamboj said.