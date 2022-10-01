UrduPoint.com

India Calls For Resumption Of Peace Talks Between Russia, Ukraine - Envoy To UN

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2022 | 01:00 AM

India Calls for Resumption of Peace Talks Between Russia, Ukraine - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) India is urging resumption of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, India's Ambassador to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said during a UN Security Council meeting on Friday.

"We urge that all efforts are made by concerned sides for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

The path to peace requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open," Kamboj said. "India's Prime Minister has also emphasized that this cannot be an era of war. We therefore sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about and immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict."

The Indian ambassador emphasized that that recent escalation of rhetoric or tensions is in no one's interest.

"It is important that pathways are found for a return to the negotiating table," Kamboj said.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia All

Recent Stories

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since ..

Oil Prices Down in Q3, First Quarterly Drop Since 2020: Brent Down 21.2%, WTI Do ..

33 minutes ago
 US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Uk ..

US to Announce Immediate Security Assistance to Ukraine Next Week - White House

33 minutes ago
 Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fi ..

Putin annexes Ukraine territories, Kyiv vows to fight back

40 minutes ago
 Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging F ..

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after ravaging Florida

41 minutes ago
 G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

G7 rejects Russia's 'purported annexations'

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar powe ..

Pakistan desires Japanese investment in solar power, potable water projects: Pri ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.