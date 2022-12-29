India Launches Inquiry Into Drug Company After Death of Children in Uzbekistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) The Indian authorities launched an investigation into the pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, based in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, after 18 children died In Uzbekistan as a result of consuming the company's drugs, Indian media reported on Thursday.

The Uzbek Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of 18 out of 21 children who consumed the Marion Biotech-produced cough syrup, Doc-1 Max. Laboratory tests revealed the presence of a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, in a batch of syrups. Medical examination materials have been submitted to the law enforcement agencies.

India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority will conduct a joint inquiry into the incident, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

According to the Uzbek Health Ministry, the syrup was initially used by the parents as a cold remedy and was given to children without a doctor's prescription in doses exceeding the standard. The Doc-1 Max tablets and syrups have been withdrawn from all pharmacies across Uzbekistan following the incident, the ministry emphasized.

This is the second such case with India-manufactured cough syrups in 2022. In October, the Gambian government confirmed the death of 70 children from acute kidney failure. The country's authorities attributed these deaths to the administration of India-manufactured drugs containing toxic substances.