India Successfully Test-Fires Ballistic Missile Agni-3 - Defense Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The Indian military conducted successful tests of Agni-3 intermediate-range ballistic missile from a testing facility located in Abdul Kalam Island in the east of the country, the Indian ministry of defense said on Wednesday.

"India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on November 23, 2022.

The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the message read.

According to the ministry, the launch validated "all operation parameters" of the missile system.

Agni-3 is an India-produced intermediate range ballistic missile with an operational range of up to 5,000 kilometers (3,100 miles). Missiles of this type were inducted into service of India's military in 2011, with over a dozens of tests already conducted since then.