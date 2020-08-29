UrduPoint.com
India Withdraws From Drills With Russia, China Amid Border Row - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:05 PM

India will not take part in next month's Kavkaz-2020 military exercise in southern Russia, involving China, after a deadly clash with Chinese border guards in June, Indian Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) India will not take part in next month's Kavkaz-2020 military exercise in southern Russia, involving China, after a deadly clash with Chinese border guards in June, Indian Defense Ministry sources told Sputnik on Saturday.

India was due to send some 200 troops to Russia.

The Defense Ministry has notified Russia about its decision, the sources said, citing the ongoing dispute with China, which has blamed India for the deadly brawl. India said 20 soldiers had been killed in what it sees as part of its eastern Ladakh territory.

The exercise is expected to involve Pakistan and Iran, among other states.

