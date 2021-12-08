UrduPoint.com

Indian Chief Of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat Killed In Chopper Crash - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 07:13 PM

Indian Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat Killed in Chopper Crash - Defense Minister

Indian Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was killed after a military helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu due to poor weather conditions, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Indian Chief of Defense Staff Bipin Rawat was killed after a military helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu due to poor weather conditions, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source from the Tamil Nadu police told Sputnik that two people died and three people suffered injuries in a military helicopter crash.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country," Singh tweeted.

The Indian Air Force, in turn, tweeted that Rawat and "11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident."

Related Topics

India Accident Weather Police Poor Died Wife From Bipin Rawat

