UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About Extending 21-Day Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About Extending 21-Day Lockdown

The Indian government on Monday refuted the allegations that it would extend a 21-day lockdown declared in light of the coronavirus pandemic once it expired

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) The Indian government on Monday refuted the allegations that it would extend a 21-day lockdown declared in light of the coronavirus pandemic once it expired.

"There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires.

The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," the government's Press Information Bureau tweeted.

India has been on a two-week lockdown since March 24. People are told not to leave homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. The traffic between Indian states, all domestic and international flights are also suspended.

As of Monday, India has confirmed a total of 1,071 COVID-19 cases, including 29 deaths.

Related Topics

India Traffic March Media All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GMIS 2020 to go virtual

29 seconds ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

5 minutes ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

5 minutes ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

5 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to ensure availability of daily ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.