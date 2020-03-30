Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About Extending 21-Day Lockdown

The Indian government on Monday refuted the allegations that it would extend a 21-day lockdown declared in light of the coronavirus pandemic once it expired

"There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires.

The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," the government's Press Information Bureau tweeted.

India has been on a two-week lockdown since March 24. People are told not to leave homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. The traffic between Indian states, all domestic and international flights are also suspended.

As of Monday, India has confirmed a total of 1,071 COVID-19 cases, including 29 deaths.