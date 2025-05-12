Indian Opposition Demands Modi To Clarify Closure Of Operation Sindoor
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 02:17 PM
Rahul Gandhi asks Modi govt to share details of military operation and ceasefire in Parliament, stressing need for transparency and parliamentary consensus
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) The India’s opposition parties have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a joint session of Parliament to discuss recent national security developments including the Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor and the subsequent ceasefire announcement.
The local media reported that the opposition leaders have called on the Modi government to share details of the military operation and the ceasefire in Parliament, stressing the need for transparency and parliamentary consensus.
Senior Congress leader and Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi has written a formal letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting a special session.
“It is essential for the elected representatives of the people to deliberate on the Pahalgam incident, Operation Sindoor, and the ceasefire reportedly brokered by the United States,” Gandhi stated in the letter.
He emphasized that such a discussion would demonstrate national unity and a collective resolve to tackle future challenges.
“This is a critical moment that requires bipartisan cooperation. I am confident the Prime Minister will consider this request with urgency and seriousness,” Gandhi added.
