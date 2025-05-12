Open Menu

KP Govt Imposes Ban On Use Of Drones, Quadcopters Amid Security Concerns

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 02:06 PM

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

Authorities issue notification under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure safety of citizens, protect sensitive installations from potential threats

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) In light of the prevailing security situation, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) district administration has imposed a 30-day ban on the use of drones and quadcopters across Peshawar.

The authorities issued a notification and said that the ban has been enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure the safety of citizens and protect sensitive installations from potential threats.

The notification stated that the decision was made to prevent any untoward incident, disruption of public peace, or threat to life and property.

The authorities warned that the violators of the ban would face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The administration urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and adhere to the restrictions during this period.

