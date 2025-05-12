Open Menu

Virat Kohli Retires From Test Cricket After 14-year Career

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 12, 2025 | 12:37 PM

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

Indian batting star says retiring from Test format is not an easy decision, but he feels this is right time

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Indian batting great Virat Kohli has officially announced his retirement from Test cricket, bringing an end to a remarkable 14-year journey in the longest format of the game.

Taking to social media, Kohli reflected on his career, stating, “It has been 14 years since I first wore the white jersey. Retiring from this format wasn’t an easy decision, but I felt this was the right time,”.

The 35-year-old former Indian captain received an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow cricketers, and analysts around the world. While many celebrated his achievements, others expressed sadness over the departure of one of the modern greats from red-ball cricket.

Kohli’s Test career is decorated with exceptional achievements. He played 123 Test matches for India, amassing 9,230 runs at an impressive average, which includes 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. He also led India in 68 Tests, becoming one of the country’s most successful Test captains with notable overseas victories.

His decision marks the end of an era in Indian cricket, with Kohli’s aggressive captaincy and consistent performances having played a pivotal role in redefining India's stature in Test cricket globally.

The board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release an official statement acknowledging his contributions in the coming days.

