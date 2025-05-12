Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

(@Abdulla99267510)

Resumption of international flight operations is being viewed as a positive step toward restoring normalcy at airports across country after weeks of uncertainty due to airspace restrictions amid escalating tensions with India

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) In the wake of a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, the flight operations in Pakistan has started gradually returning to normal after 12 foreign airlines resumed their services across the country.

The resumption of international flight operations is being viewed as a positive step toward restoring normalcy at airports across the country after weeks of uncertainty due to airspace restrictions amid escalating tensions.

According to the aviation sources, the number of flight cancellations nationwide has significantly declined to just 50, signaling a steady recovery in Pakistan’s aviation sector after days of disruption caused by heightened regional tensions.

The efforts are also underway to immediately restore the Hajj flight operations, with authorities working to ensure timely arrangements for pilgrims.

Airport officials confirmed that FlyDubai, one of the key regional carriers, has resumed its previously suspended operations. On Monday, the airline operated eight flights to major Pakistani cities, including Karachi, Multan, Faisalabad, and Quetta.