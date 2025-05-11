Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 11 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 11th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|182.75 PKR
|185.00 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|737.40 PKR
|745.40 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|375.50 PKR
|379.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|202.60 PKR
|205.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.25 PKR
|42.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|318.75 PKR
|321.50 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.94 PKR
|36.29 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.23 PKR
|3.32 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.97 PKR
|2.03 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|898.90 PKR
|908.40 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.37 PKR
|66.97 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.96 PKR
|167.96 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.76 PKR
|27.06 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|728.85 PKR
|737.35 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.58 PKR
|77.28 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|74.75 PKR
|75.30 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|216.00 PKR
|218.00 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.80 PKR
|29.10 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|338.61 PKR
|341.41 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.40 PKR
|8.55 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|281.75 PKR
|283.25 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.45 PKR
|77.10 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 202524 minutes ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 202551 minutes ago
-
Strong industry-academia linkages a must for improvement: TEVTA Chairman9 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon praises armed forces, PM’s leadership for historic victory13 hours ago
-
NESPAK team visits FCCI14 hours ago
-
Planning minister chairs meeting to prioritize PSDP projects for FY 2025-2614 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan15 hours ago
-
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire15 hours ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs.350,900 per tola16 hours ago
-
Humiliating defeat awaits Modi: ICCI18 hours ago
-
Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.4 bln for RSF21 hours ago
-
Pakistan successfully completed IMF review for $1bln tranche, board approved $1.3 bln for RSF22 hours ago