Former wife of Johnny Depp reveals birth of her daughter, Agnes, and son, Ocean

CALIFORINIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2025) Hollywood actress and Johnny Depp's former wife, Amber Heard, shared joyful news with her fans on Mother's Day 2025 — she has become a mother to twins.

In an emotional Instagram post, Amber revealed the birth of her daughter, Agnes, and son, Ocean. She shared a heartwarming photo showing the tiny feet of the newborns, with her older daughter also appearing in the frame.

In the caption, Amber wrote that the arrival of the little ones has completed her family.

Expressing her feelings on Mother's Day, she described this new chapter as the “full picture” of her life.

The fans and social media users are congratulating the Aquaman star on this beautiful moment. Amber Heard was previously married to actor Johnny Depp and later dated tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.