Baseball: Ohtani Extends Hit Streak To 9 Games In Win Over Arizona

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM

PHOENIX, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Shohei Ohtani extended his hit streak to nine Major League Baseball games for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, going 2-for-5 with an RBI in an 8-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman led the Los Angeles offense at Chase Field in Phoenix, driving in three runs in a 4-for-4 outing.

Wielding a pink bat for Mother's Day, Ohtani grounded out and struck out before reaching on a groundball single to center in the top of the fifth inning off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen (3-5).

The right-hander had caused Ohtani problems in their most recent meetings, striking him out five times and allowing just one hit in seven head-to-head at-bats coming into the game.

The reigning National League MVP scored on Freeman's sacrifice fly later in the fifth for a 2-0 lead.

Ohtani put the Dodgers up 4-0 with two out in the sixth when he brought home a runner from third with a line-drive single to right field.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is scheduled to make his next start for Los Angeles against the Athletics on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium, with Samurai Japan teammate Roki Sasaki set to take the mound the following day.

