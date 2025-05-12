Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Benchmark KSE-100 Index skyrockets by 9,929 points and reaches an all-time high of 117,174 points

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12nd, 2025) Following the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the pakistan stock exchange (PSX) witnessed a historic surge, breaking all previous records of market growth.

According to details, the benchmark KSE-100 Index skyrocketed by 9,929 points and reached an all-time high of 117,174 points.

Due to the unprecedented surge, trading was suspended for one hour just two minutes after the opening bell. As per psx regulations, trading is halted when the KSE-30 Index rises more than 5%. Trading was paused at 9:37 AM and resumed at 10:42 AM.

Speaking to the media at the PSX, renowned businessman Arif Habib said that India falsely accused Pakistan of the Pahalgam incident and that the perception of India becoming a regional superpower has been shattered. He emphasized that the world now recognizes the strength of Pakistan's military and people and accused India of misleading its own population.

He added that Pakistan emerged from the crisis with a positive global impression, showcasing the operational capability of its armed forces. “A large part of the Muslim world relies on Pakistan, and this episode has renewed their confidence,” he said.

Arif Habib further stated that Pakistan precisely targeted military objectives and exposed India globally, with a wave of positive developments following in Pakistan. “The entire nation has come together in unity,” he said.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister has held a meeting regarding the budget and signaled relief for industries and salaried individuals. “The world has seen that Pakistan is a strong country, and China has extended clear support,” he noted.

Habib pointed out that some sectors in Pakistan remain underutilized and that economic gains must reach the common man. He expressed hope that upcoming budget indicators and IMF sentiment suggest improved confidence from friendly nations.

He highlighted that the interest rate has dropped to 11%, making Dollar investments less profitable, while real estate remains relatively inactive. He advised that equity investment is currently the most viable option, allowing people at all levels to participate.

He concluded by stressing the need for macroeconomic stability and called for a "charter of economy" among all political parties, saying that most party policies align and all recognize the private sector as the engine of growth.

Habib urged the politicians to end political divides, saying this is the time to inspire hope.

“The youth’s confidence in Pakistan will rise, and soon the world will recognize Pakistan as an economic power,” he said.

On Thursday, May 8, the stock market was suspended after a sharp fall of 6,948 points, and market fluctuations continued into Friday.