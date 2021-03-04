UrduPoint.com
Indian President Receives First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Office

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Indian President Receives First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine - Office

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind has received the first shot of a vaccine against the coronavirus at New Delhi's army hospital, the presidential office said on Wednesday.

"President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his daughter, was administered the COVID-19 vaccine at the Army R&R Hospital, Delhi, today," the office wrote on Twitter.

The office added that the president expressed his gratitude to all Indian health care workers who were engaged in the country's nation-wide vaccination campaign.

"President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," the office said.

On Monday, the second stage of mass vaccination began in India, with shots being offered to seniors and people with comorbidities aged 45-59. During the first stage of vaccination, over 13 million medical workers, law enforcement officers and emergency workers were vaccinated in India.

